Bhopal: CM visits Ram Lala at Ayodhya

Bhopal: Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan visited Ram Lala at Ayodhya and offered prayers on the banks of Saryu river, as per an official release.

“The CM prayed to Lord Shri Ram to shower blessings on the country and the people of the state and fulfil everyone’s wishes. He prayed for everyone’s happiness, good luck and welfare”, said the release.

The CM said his heart was filled with joy after seeing the restoration of the glorious history of Sanatan Dharma and the ongoing construction of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya, symbolising the rebuilding of the nation.

He thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for realising the dream of building a grand and divine temple of Lord Shri Ram in Ayodhya.

On this occasion, BJP national president JP Nadda and chief ministers of various states were also present.

Published on: Thursday, December 16, 2021, 12:33 AM IST