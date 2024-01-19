Bhopal: CM Visits Patna To Woo 14% Of Yadav Voters

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav was in Patna on Thursday to woo 14% of Yadav voters in Bihar. When Yadav was made the chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, it was said that his appointment was part of the BJP’s strategy to woo the Yadav voters in UP and Bihar. Yadav’s trip to Bihar indicates that the BJP will use him for the Lok Sabha elections in these two states.

The Yadavs dominate 11 LS seats in Bihar where because of the alliance between the RJD, the JDU and the Congress, the BJP is feeling uncomfortable. Therefore, the ruling party is working on different strategies to win a few LS seats in Bihar. During his first trip to the state, the Chief Minister of MP focused on the Yadavas.

Afterwards, he visited the party office and spoke to the office-bearers about a strategy for the upcoming Lok Sabha election besides he went to ISKCON temple. He took part in a function organised by the ISKCON Society that welcomed him. The Chief Minister told those who were present at the function that his parents were from Bihar. Yadav said pilgrimage centres would be set up in the places in Madhya Pradesh where Lord Krishna put his footsteps.

He said the stories related to Ram and Krishna would be included in the study of Sanatan culture which is part of the New Education Policy. Krishna, who was married in Ujjain, the city of Mahakaal, had his education there. Bihar is the place of Mahaveer Swami and emperor Ashoka who had relations with Ujjain, Yadav said. The relationship between MP and Bihar is very old, Yadav said, adding that the government is making many policies for cow-keeping.