Bhopal: CM urges union minister to hand over Shilpgram to state government

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has urged Union Tourism, Culture and North East Development Minister G Kishan Reddy to hand over operation of Shilpgram of Khajuraho, a world heritage monument site of Madhya Pradesh, to the Government of Madhya Pradesh.

Along with this, he has also urged ministers for more cooperation from the Central government to increase facilities for tourists at various places in the state. The union minister called on the CM at his residence on Saturday morning before leaving for Khajuraho.

The union minister praised the special efforts being made by the CM for tourism development in Madhya Pradesh.

He commended the state government’s bid to develop tourist places in the state.

He assured Centre’s full cooperation for development of tourism in Madhya Pradesh.

Chouhan said, “Shilpgram Kendra is an important medium to make future generations aware of cultural traditions. The MP government wants to make Shilpgram Kendra located in Khajuraho better as a heritage for future generations.

With Shilpgram being entrusted in the care of Madhya Pradesh government, it will be made available on priority for the programmes of Government of India.”

At present, responsibility of operation of the centre is proposed to be given to North Central Zone Cultural Centre (NCZCC), Prayagraj. The centre was built with the purpose of promoting and preserving traditions and cultural heritage of Madhya Pradesh.

Domestic and foreign tourists visiting Khajuraho, an internationally renowned tourist destination, visit Shilpgram. At present, there is an auditorium, exhibition hall, administrative building, Muktakash platform at Shilpgram. Expansion of this centre on remaining vacant land has been proposed.

The union minister assured the CM of taking necessary decisions in this regard.

CM also requested the union minister that in the approved project of construction of Tagore Culture Hall in Sanchi Buddhist Indian University of Knowledge Studies, the Madhya Pradesh government is constructing it with its own financial resources. Necessary amount should be provided by the centre for this.

The union minister said the central government was determined to give full cooperation for the project worth Rs 48.18 crore.

Other projects discussed

Developing Chitrakoot Dham and nearby important religious places from the point of view of spiritual and tourism to be implemented soon under Ramayana Circuit Scheme worth Rs Rs.69.02 crore.

Enhancing tourism facilities at Vijayasan Mata (Bijasan Devi) temple complex at Salkanpur in Sehore district.

