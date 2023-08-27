Bhopal: CM To Inaugurate 2000-Bed New Building At Hamidia Hospital

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An 11-storeyed new OPD building will be constructed in Hamidia Hospital campus attached to Gandhi Medical College (GMC) Bhopal. The 11-storeyed OPD will be for more than 24 departments.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will perform its bhoomi pujan on August 28 and will inaugurate hospital’s new building that will have 2,000 beds. The new building will also have emergency medicines department. Total cost of construction is Rs 728 crore.

Medical Education minister Vishvas Sarang visited Hamidia Hospital, GMC on Saturday to review preparations for bhoomi pujan and inauguration on Saturday.

“UG seats have been increased from 150 to 250 and PG seats increased from 112 to 245 in GMC. For this, new buildings with high tech facilities will be constructed,” Sarang said.

A 50-bed Critical Care Block (CCB) will be set up in the hospital for patients with diseases like Covid and swine flu. It will have ICU, HDU and general ward, so that the patient can be admitted immediately on reaching hospital in the ward of the respective category according to the disease.

Regional Institute of Respiratory Diseases and Centre of Excellence for Orthopedics will be set up in Hamidia Hospital. The government will spend about Rs 55 crore on the construction. There will be bone cancer, complex tumor, advanced spinal surgery facility. A modern operation theater will be built for special surgeries at the Centre of Excellence for Orthopedics.

