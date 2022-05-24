Bhopal: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan to pull hand cart today, collect toys and other goods for anganwadi children

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will launch toys and necessary materials collection campaign by stepping out with a hand cart from the Ashoka Garden area here on Tuesday.

Chouhan had said that he will reach out to the people and make a call to seek public participation in the operation of anganwadis on May 24. With the cooperation of the public, the necessary items for the Anganwadi centres will be collected during the campaign.

Chouhan called a meeting at Mantralaya Monday to discuss the outline of the campaign. Medical education minister Vishwas Sarang, chief secretary Iqbal Singh Bains and other senior officers were present.

Chouhan said that the "Adopt an Anganwadi" campaign is being run in the state and to give impetus to the campaign, he himself will call upon the public to provide toys and stationery materials to the Anganwadi children by taking out a hand cart.

He said that at many places people have given water coolers and furniture to the Anganwadi centres. Many citizens have come forward to include nutritious items in the diet of the children coming to these centres. The campaign can be conducted in a better way only with the cooperation of the public. If there is voluntary support, then the utility of these centres will increase and such children will also reach the Anganwadi centres, who are not coming presently. Said the CM.

Sarang said that by covering a distance of about one kilometre on foot from Vivekananda intersection to Mansa Devi temple in Ashoka Garden area, toys and other necessary materials for Anganwadis will be obtained with public cooperation. Public representatives will also be present along with Chouhan.

Published on: Tuesday, May 24, 2022, 05:01 AM IST