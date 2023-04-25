Bhopal: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan tells officials, ministers to speed up welfare projects

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has directed the officials to complete the public welfare projects as quickly as possible.

Chouhan made the statement at a meeting with ministers and officers on Monday.

He said camps would be held from May 10 to 25 to solve the people’s problems and directed the ministers and the officials to prepare for it.

Chouhan said the state did good work in power sector and laid emphasis on saving electricity.

He also directed the officials to monitor the work of the health department.

The state government is encouraging people to use solar energy, and Sanchi will become the first solar city in the country, he said.

The work of solar power system has been completed, and Sanchi’s name figure in the list of solar city by next month, he said.

He directed the medical education department to complete the process for giving 5% quota to the students of government schools in NEET and fix the dates for Bhoomipujan of the new medical college.

He also asked the officials to monitor the payment of scholarship to the students and the facilities at the hostels provided by the Tribal Affairs Department, Scheduled Caste Welfare Department and Backward Caste Welfare Department.

Chouhan further said the officials should remain cautious about the cleanliness drive, so that Madhya Pradesh might remain ahead of other states in sanitation.

