Bhopal: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan lionizes MP as investment destination, invites industrialists

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Pitching for investment ahead of Global Investors Summit, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan invited industrialist and investors to two-day Summit scheduled to be held in Indore from January 11. Chief Minister Chouhan, who is visiting Bengaluru, held discussion with industrialists during a dialogue session on ‘Investment Opportunities in Madhya Pradesh’. Chouhan assured industrialists that there is enough land for setting industries in Madhya Pradesh.

Madhya Pradesh is a power surplus state and even Delhi’s metro train is run by MP’s solar plant and also there is sufficient availability of water, skilled manpower in the state, the CM added.

Law and order is better in MP and people believe in peaceful working and said the chief minister adding that bureaucracy in state is pro-active. These are our strength for industrial development and investment, he added.

In Madhya Pradesh, which was once known as Bimaru State, Green field airport is being developed between Indore and Bhopal. Besides, MP has 3 lakh kilometers of road network and Atal Expressway, Narmada Expressway which have further enhanced the inter-state connectivity thus giving impetus to the industrial development, said the chief minister.

Chouhan said prior to the prior to Global Investors Summit, a three-day Pravasi Bharatiya Sammelan will be organized from January 8- 10 in which Overseas Indians living in more than 80 countries will participate.

Top industrialists attend the session

The industrialists who attended the session included Co-founder of Infosys and chairman of Axeler Ventures Kris Gopalakrishnan, co-founder and CEO of Koo App Aprameya Radhakrishnan, Co-Founder of Ciro Pharma Y. Madhusudan Reddy, managing director Natural Pharma Anurag Agarwal, director eInfochips Tarun Bajaj.

Wonderla Holidays Limited’s Ullas Kamath, managing director Wistron Infocom Manufacturing Narayan M, national head of Air Asia Air Lines Suresh Nayak, Infosys’s Niladri; Kaushik Ray of ITC Infotech, founder and chairman of QuadGen CS Rao, managing director of SCM Textiles PPK Paramasivam, Volvo Group’s Kamal Bali and Sameer Gupta, CMD, Jakson Group were also present.