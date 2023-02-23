Bhopal: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan instructions fall on deaf ears as colonies roads repair in limbo

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The chief minister’s direction to repair roads across the state after monsoon has been partly adhered to. While the main roads of the city have been repaired, the municipal authorities chose to turn a blind eye to the condition of the inner roads in residential areas and colonies which continue to lie in bad shape.

Craters and potholes had surfaced on the roads across the city following heavy rains the state capital had recorded during monsoon. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, in a review meeting in October 2022 had instructed PWD and civic bodies to repair roads within 15-20 days in the state.

The authorities in Bhopal undertook construction and repair work on the main roads, but neglected the intra colonies’ roads.

Inner lanes and roads in Rachna Nagar, Gautam Nagar, Kasturba Nagar, Trilanga, Gulmohar, Basant Kunj, Bharat Nagar Akash Ganga, Baghmugalia (Extension), Amarai, colonies in vicinity of AIIMS, Subhash Nagar, MCU (Press Complex), Ashoka Garden, Vasu Colony, Mullah Colony, Deveki Nagar, Arif Nagar, Annu Nagar, Ayub Nagar, Vishwakarma Nagar, Housing Board Colony and others are in a bad shape.

Even last month, the chief minister had said that the Public Works Department (PWD) should speed up the repair of dilapidated roads in the state. Repair of all roads is to be completed before the monsoon.

Mayor Malti Rai has already said that 25% share of the total property tax is Corporators discretionary funds and this could be used in road repair. The corporators, however, find this too meager for undertaking road repair.

Minister for medical education Vishvas Sarang, during Vikas Yatra, had announced for immediate road repair in colonies under his assembly constituency.

“Road condition is very poor. BMC or PWD should immediately take up road repair in Rachna Nagar, Gautam Nagar, Kasturba Nagar and other colonies.”

- Harsh, a student in Rachna Nagar

“Negligence of the BMC and PWD authorities is responsible for the bad roads in the city. The roads were to be repaired after the monsoon but months have passed and still the potholes have not been repaired.”

Shakshi, student Kasturba Nagar

The condition of roads is very pathetic in almost all the colonies along Hoshangabad Road. Recently, we held a Qawwali programme as a mark of protest showing poor road conditions in Baghmugalia extension and inner roads of other colonies.”

Uma Shankar Tiawri, social activist Baghmugalia

Issue raised during Vikas Yatra

“The condition of roads in almost all colonies is in bad shape. People are confronting the authorities during the Vikas Yatra. Even corporators, cutting across party lines, are raising the matter. Discretionary fund allotted is very small and the entire amount if utilized will be spent on repair of one road. Repairing all roads in the colonies will require a huge amount.”

Shabista Zak, LoP BMC

