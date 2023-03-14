Bhopal: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan increases discretionary fund of MLAs From Rs 50 lakh to Rs 75 lakh

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has increased the discretionary fund of legislators from Rs 50 lakh to Rs 75 lakh.

Chouhan made the announcement in the House on Tuesday when he was replying to vote of thanks on the Governor’s speech.

He also announced that the students of government schools would get 5% of reservation in NEET. This will help the students of government schools to get more opportunities.

He also said that parentless children would be given Rs 4,000 a month till they attain the age of 24 years.

The children, whose parents died during the covid-19 pandemic, were given financial aid, but now, all such children as lost their parents have been included in the scheme.

Chouhan also announced that the government would launch a Tirthadarshan scheme for physically challenged.

Apart from that, the scheme, according to which the farmers themselves used to install transformers, will be re-launched, the Chief Minister said.

Speaker Girish Gautam urged Chouhan to increase the payment of lump sum amount from Rs 10,000 to Rs 25,000 under discretionary fund. Chouhan assured the Speaker that the legislators’ committee would consider the issue.

Hanuman Lok will be developed at Jamsambli in Chhindwara on the pattern of Mahakaal Lok in Ujjain and that Vindhya Express Way will be built on the pattern of Narmada Express Way and Chambal Express Way.

Pattas will be given to the landless in urban areas, he said, adding that people from Sindh and Bangladesh will get Patta on 1% premium.

According to him, 83 lakh names have been included in the CM Jan Seva Yojna. A sum of Rs 2.25 crore has been transferred to farmers’ accounts under various schemes.

Cong criticizing, making mockery of emotions

Chief Minister said that the Congress was abusing the government during agitations. They are making mockery of emotions. A former minister is giving statement of killing Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chouhan said, adding that Modi is a man of the epoch.

Efforts to let Narottam win

When Leader of opposition Govind Singh said many development works have been done in Datia, the Chief Minister said, “You are friends with Narottam Mishra and by counting his works, so you are working for his win in the election.”