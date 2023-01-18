Bhopal: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan holds review meeting on Vikas Yatra

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday held a meeting with ministers on Vikas Yatra, which will commence on February 5 and will continue till February 25.

Talking about Vikas Yatra, he said it was meant to take government works to masses. The ministers will also visit district headquarters. Ministers will submit their report card after returning from their tours. A proper plan of Vikas Yatra should be made so that benefit of schemes can be ensured.

He added that all ministers will have a list of Assembly seats. Chouhan added that programmes would be held on Ravidas Jayanti.

During Vikas Yatra, development projects will be dedicated to people and foundation stones will be laid. During yatra, beneficiaries’ conventions will be held.

Chouhan said that commissioners, district collectors should have discussions with ministers to prepare the route and start the preparations of Vikas Yatra.

