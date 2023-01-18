Bhopal: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan holds one-to-one talk with MLAs on survey report

Representative Image | ANI pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan held one-to-one interaction with a few legislators about the survey report, on Wednesday.

Chouhan told them about their weak points in their constituencies. He advised the legislators to coordinate with the party workers in their respective areas.

They should launch a door-to-door campaign in their constituencies and directed the legislators to work on the grounds of caste equation.

Chouhan made it clear that as only a few months are left for the elections, there should not be any relaxation on the part of the legislators.

The Chief Minister asked the legislators who frequent the state capital to stay in their constituencies. He was to hold one-to-one interaction with a few ministers, too, but it did not happen.

The legislators who interacted with the Chief Minister were Mahesh Rai, Pradeep Laria, Shailendra Jain, Prahlad Lodhi, Ramesh Mendola, Vishnu Khatri, Subhash Ram Charitra, Krishna Gaur, Amar Singh, Ramlullu Vaish and Rameshwar Sharma

