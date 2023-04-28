Bhopal: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan hands appointment letters to over 50 recruits

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan handing over appointment letter to a new recruits in Bhopal on Friday. | FP

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is handing over appointment letters to more than 50 new recruits of a department. The Chief Minister’s Secretariat has issued an order to all the government departments for it.

The police, agriculture and Ayush departments recently held functions for giving appointment letters. Before the election, the government wants to focus on employment. The appointment letters are given through the Chief Minister to show that the government has been providing jobs.

Along with this, the departments have been told to ensure that there happens to be personal contact between the Chief Minister and the new recruits.

The government plans to appoint one lakh people before the election, and, in all these cases, the Chief Minister will hand over appointment letters.

The government does not want to leave any group, so it is trying to attract the youth by giving appointment letters to them.

Chouhan handed over appointment letters to 332 new recruits on Friday.

He said to the new comers that the government job is permanent, but they should understand their responsibilities, too.