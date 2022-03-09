Bhopal: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan flags off 100 scooters for Urja Desk

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh on Tuesday flagged off 100 scooters for Urja Desk of MP Police on International Womenís Day. The desk has been formed at police stations to deal with crimes against women. Director General of Police Sudhir Saxena, ADG Pragya Richa Shrivastava and other police officers were present on the occasion.

Addressing the programme held at Smart Park, Chouhan said that it was important to take an immediate step to protect the women. 'The scooters will help women police personnel to reach the spot to assist the needy women. Today, I can proudly say that our daughters are playing a role in providing security to society,' Chouhan said. He added that 600 more scooters would be provided to Urja Desk soon.

