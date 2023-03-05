Bhopal: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan celebrates birthday planting saplings with family members

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan along with his wife and two sons planted sapling at Smart city garden on his 64th birthday on Sunday. Chouhan, his wife Sadhna, and two sons Kartikeya and Kunal and housekeeping staff planted saplings of Rudraksh, Banyan, mango, Guava, Indian Blackberry etc at the garden. On the occasion, the chief minister also called upon everyone to plant the saplings on his birthday. Interacting with media persons, Chouhan said that for him, politics is not a profession rather it’s an opportunity to serve the nation, do public welfare and serve the poor.

Record 46K saplings planted at 413 Shiv Vakitas

To mark the 64th birthday of the chief minister, a record 46,000 saplings were planted at Shiv Vakitas of 413 local bodies across the state. CM praised Urban Development and Housing Minister Bhupendra Singh for this green initiative. The minister had said that 23,360 saplings, which signify the number of days in Chouhan’s life since his birth in 1959, will be planted by women on the day. However, the number fell short before the zeal of women power. In just one day, as many as 46,000 saplings were planted in the Shiv Vatikas. In the Shiv Vatika near Kali Badi in Bhopal, women leaders including Bhopal Mayor Malti Rai, MLA Krishna Gaur, BJP State President Maya Narolia etc participated in the plantation.

Amit Shah greets CM on birthday

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has extended birthday wishes to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. In his message, he said that CM Chouhan's efforts for development of Madhya Pradesh was commendable.