e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan celebrates birthday planting saplings with family members

Bhopal: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan celebrates birthday planting saplings with family members

To mark the 64th birthday of the chief minister, a record 46,000 saplings were planted at Shiv Vakitas of 413 local bodies across the state

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, March 05, 2023, 11:30 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan along with his wife and two sons planted sapling at Smart city garden on his 64th birthday on Sunday. Chouhan, his wife Sadhna, and two sons Kartikeya and Kunal and housekeeping staff planted saplings of Rudraksh, Banyan, mango, Guava, Indian Blackberry etc at the garden. On the occasion, the chief minister also called upon everyone to plant the saplings on his birthday. Interacting with media persons, Chouhan said that for him, politics is not a profession rather it’s an opportunity to serve the nation, do public welfare and serve the poor.

Record 46K saplings planted at 413 Shiv Vakitas

To mark the 64th birthday of the chief minister, a record 46,000 saplings were planted at Shiv Vakitas of 413 local bodies across the state. CM praised Urban Development and Housing Minister Bhupendra Singh for this green initiative. The minister had said that 23,360 saplings, which signify the number of days in Chouhan’s life since his birth in 1959, will be planted by women on the day. However, the number fell short before the zeal of women power. In just one day, as many as 46,000 saplings were planted in the Shiv Vatikas. In the Shiv Vatika near Kali Badi in Bhopal, women leaders including Bhopal Mayor Malti Rai, MLA Krishna Gaur, BJP State President Maya Narolia etc participated in the plantation.  

Amit Shah greets CM on birthday

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has extended birthday wishes to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. In his message, he said that CM Chouhan's efforts for development of Madhya Pradesh was commendable.

Read Also
Bhopal: Arjunan Murlidhar appointed Indian team manager for 16th Asian Cross-Country Championship
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Representing MP at national Youth Parliament Fest an historic opportunity, says Sonali

Bhopal: Representing MP at national Youth Parliament Fest an historic opportunity, says Sonali

3-day Maffick 23 at MANIT: DJ Paranox’s performance enthrals audience

3-day Maffick 23 at MANIT: DJ Paranox’s performance enthrals audience

Bhopal: Ahead of Holi, 1243 samples of milk products seized during anti-adulteration drive in MP

Bhopal: Ahead of Holi, 1243 samples of milk products seized during anti-adulteration drive in MP

Bhopal: Reema Makhija wins Women Heritage Car Rally

Bhopal: Reema Makhija wins Women Heritage Car Rally

Bhopal: Minor raped on pretext of marriage for 2 years, accused arrested

Bhopal: Minor raped on pretext of marriage for 2 years, accused arrested