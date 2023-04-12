Bhopal: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan advises ministers to contact people having influence on voters

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan held a meeting for three hours with his ministerial colleagues at his residence on Tuesday.

Chouhan advised the ministers to get in touch with those people having influence on voters and to make a constituency-wise list of those persons.

He directed the ministers to complete the projects within time limit because of the ensuing election.

Chouhan said the important projects, like Jal Jeevan Mission, works going on under PWD and other departments, should be completed within three months.

Since work cannot be done in the monsoon, all the departments should speed up their work, besides they should target the 15-month-old Congress government, Chouhan said, adding that the farmers should be told about the loss caused to the state because of waiving loans.

According to Chouhan, the Congress is not strong at grass-roots, so the party is spreading canards through social media to generate a momentum in its favour, but it is necessary to tell the people about the reality of the Congress-led governments.

The government is lifting the ban on transfers, but the ministers should not think much about it, since transfers embitter relationship between the legislators and the executives, which, in turn, sparks anger among party workers, Chouhan said.

One cannot satisfy all, the Chief Minister said. He also spoke about the ministers’ stay in the districts and about the response the government is getting to the Ladli Behna Yojna.

Distribution of Pattas is directly benefiting the villagers, and such schemes should be taken to the people, besides the ministers should visit those places where the forms for the Ladli Behna scheme are being filled, Chouhan said.

Ministers put up their views

The ministers also put up their suggestions in the meeting, saying the Jal Jeevan Mission work should be speeded up.

The ministers also suggested some amendments in the Ladli Behna Yojna. Chouhan said once the forms for the scheme were filled, the government would mull over the changes suggested for the scheme. Some ministers also displayed their anger over the behavior of a few officers.

