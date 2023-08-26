Bhopal: CM Shivraj Has Taken Right Decision At Right Time, Says Newly Inducted MoS Rahul Lodhi

Rahul Lodhi takes oath as MoS |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): "CM has taken the right decision at right time," said Rahul Lodhi, the newly inducted minister of state (MoS) from Bundelkhan region, few hours after he took oath. He further promised to all make efforts towards party's aim to win 150 seats.

The other two ministers, too, vowed to leave no stones unturned to drive the party to victory in upcoming assembly elections.

On Saturday morning, three new ministers have been inducted in the Shivraj-cabinet to balance out the caste and regional equation ahead of Madhya Pradesh elections. While Brahmin leader and four-time MLA from Rewa Rajendra Shukla and chairman of the MP Backward Class Commission and seven-time legislator from Balaghat in the Mahakoshal region--Gaurishankar Bisen-- took oath as ministers, first-time MLA from Khargapur in Tikamgarh district of Bundelkhand region Rahul Lodhi was inducted as minister of state (MoS).

In an interview to ANI, MLA Rahul Lodhi said, "Will do as much as possible in Bundelkhand for the trust party has shown in us. One and half months are enough to perform well. CM has taken the right decision on right time, we will do our best... Our priority will be to strengthen Bundelkhand and work for its development. I will make efforts towards party's aim to win 150 seats."

"Our priority will be the development of the state and the welfare of the people", says newly sworn-in Madhya Pradesh Minister Gaurishankar Bisen to ANI.

"We will monitor and ensure that all the development works and people welfare schemes reach the bottom...won't leave any stone unturned to fulfill all the requests by the party...", says newly sworn-in Madhya Pradesh Minister Rewa Rajendra Shukla in an interview to ANI.