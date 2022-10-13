e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: CM says Amit Shah's visit will add important dimension to Gwalior-Chambal development

Bhopal: CM says Amit Shah's visit will add important dimension to Gwalior-Chambal development

He said that all necessary arrangements should be made to complete all the programmes systematically.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, October 13, 2022, 11:31 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that on October 16, important dimensions will be added in the development of Gwalior-Chambal region. Union Home and Cooperatives Minister Amit Shah is coming for Bhumi-Poojan of various development works, dedication and to benefit the beneficiaries. He said that all necessary arrangements should be made to complete all the programmes systematically.

CM was receiving information about the preparations for the 16 October programmes of the Union Home Minister through video conference from his residence on Thursday.

Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar and Minister of Civil Aviation and Steel Jyotiraditya Scindia along with ministers of Madhya Pradesh joined virtually.

CM said that earlier also discussions have been held with the commissioners of Gwalior and Chambal divisions and the collectors of the districts of both the divisions regarding the preparations.

CM also discussed with the Union Ministers in a video conference. Regarding the visit of Union Home Minister Shah to Gwalior, Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Tomar said that the arrival of the Union Home Minister will bring many gifts to Gwalior region. CM has got the outline of the programmes prepared by giving detailed instructions. This programme will be memorable for the general public. The Union Civil Aviation Minister Scindia said that the local administration is working in coordination for the Bhumi-Poojan and other works of the new terminal building of Gwalior Airport.

Read Also
Bhopal: Girl abducted, forcibly married in city; case registered
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

ISSF world championship: MP academy shooter wins bronze, says every championship counts

ISSF world championship: MP academy shooter wins bronze, says every championship counts

MPT’s Narmada Parikrama tour to begin from Jabalpur, Bhopal and Indore on Friday

MPT’s Narmada Parikrama tour to begin from Jabalpur, Bhopal and Indore on Friday

MP: Sweeper slits dead woman's womb to take out stillborn at crematorium; video goes viral

MP: Sweeper slits dead woman's womb to take out stillborn at crematorium; video goes viral

 Bhopal: CM orders suspension of Rewa discom sub-engineer,says zero tolerance policy on corruption

 Bhopal: CM orders suspension of Rewa discom sub-engineer,says zero tolerance policy on corruption

Medical students can opt to write exam in Hindi or Eng: Sarang 

Medical students can opt to write exam in Hindi or Eng: Sarang 