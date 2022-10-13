Bhopal: CM says Amit Shah's visit will add important dimension to Gwalior-Chambal development

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that on October 16, important dimensions will be added in the development of Gwalior-Chambal region. Union Home and Cooperatives Minister Amit Shah is coming for Bhumi-Poojan of various development works, dedication and to benefit the beneficiaries. He said that all necessary arrangements should be made to complete all the programmes systematically.

CM was receiving information about the preparations for the 16 October programmes of the Union Home Minister through video conference from his residence on Thursday.

Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar and Minister of Civil Aviation and Steel Jyotiraditya Scindia along with ministers of Madhya Pradesh joined virtually.

CM said that earlier also discussions have been held with the commissioners of Gwalior and Chambal divisions and the collectors of the districts of both the divisions regarding the preparations.

CM also discussed with the Union Ministers in a video conference. Regarding the visit of Union Home Minister Shah to Gwalior, Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Tomar said that the arrival of the Union Home Minister will bring many gifts to Gwalior region. CM has got the outline of the programmes prepared by giving detailed instructions. This programme will be memorable for the general public. The Union Civil Aviation Minister Scindia said that the local administration is working in coordination for the Bhumi-Poojan and other works of the new terminal building of Gwalior Airport.