 Bhopal: CM Reviews Indore Law And Order Situation
Fed up with nuisance of hooligans some residents of Treasure Town have put posters of house on sale.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, June 29, 2023, 08:02 PM IST
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After some people of Treasure Town coming under the jurisdiction of the Rajendra Nagar police station of Indore put up posters outside their houses to sell their accommodation as they could no longer bear the nuisance posed by hooligans, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan reviewed the law and order situation of Indore on Thursday.

He directed cops to take strict action against the goons. “ There should be fear of police among the miscreants and goons,” he stressed.

He said in clear words that the consumption of liquor and drugs at public places will not be tolerated at any cost. Action should be taken against such persons.

The meeting was attended by DGP Sudhir Saxena, ADG Intelligence Adarsh Katiyar, Principal Secretary to CM Manish Rastogi, OSD Ansuman Singh, etc. Indore Commissioner Pawan Sharma, Police Commissioner Makrand Deoskar, Collector Illiya Raja T and other district officers of Indore participated in the meeting virtually. The meeting was held at CM House. 

It is learnt that several families have left their accommodation here due to the threat posed by the hooligans. Others are trying to sell their properties and thus have put posters of house on sale. 

