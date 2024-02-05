Bhopal: CM Lays Stone For Samrat Vikramaditya Sainik School | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said the students of the Sainik School named after Vikramaditya will get education and inspiration from the king's justice, charity, effort, bravery and good governance. The CM was addressing the foundation stone laying ceremony for Samrat Vikramaditya Sainik School at Bagwada village in Budhni tehsil of Sehore district on Monday.

Yadav said that Vidya Bharati Sansthan will promote values and spirit of nation-building among the students. The sansthan has made immense contributions in formulation of the New Education Policy. The school is being constructed by the Vidya Bharati Madhya Bharat Province. Modern education and high quality facilities for best training will be available in the school.

Education will be imparted with the skills and values of the Indian Army at this place surrounded by forests and mountain ranges near Narmada River and National Highway-46. The campus will have international standards of educational block, auditorium block, residential block, swimming pool, hockey ground, horse riding, shooting range and other sports and adventure activities. Former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Swami Ishwaranand Maharaj (Uttam Swami), RSS national executive member Suresh Soni, Vijay Kumar Sinha, Ashish Chauhan and Ram Aravkar were present.