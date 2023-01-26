Bhopal: CM inaugurates virtual reality lab in Jabalpur

FP Photo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan inaugurated Virtual Reality Lab at Pt Lajjashankar Jha Higher Secondary School of Excellence in Jabalpur on Republic Day on Thursday. While interacting with the children, he said that Virtual Reality Lab was important from the point of view of knowledge. The new technology will expand new horizons of knowledge among youths. Along with this, students will get an opportunity to know and understand different areas of study closely. He said that the government would prepare a framework to increase the number of state-of-the-art labs in the state.

He praised Madhya Pradesh’s first virtual lab set up by three youths of Jabalpur through their startup. He urged children to ask questions. A class 11 student at Model School asked whether the number of students could be increased in Super 100 scheme being run by the state government for preparation of competitive exams. In response, Chouhan said scheme Super 500 would be made for coming session. Student Sushmita Chaturvedi asked him that from where he got the idea of schemes like Ladli Laxmi Yojana, Mukhya Mantri Kanyadan Yojana and Medhavi Vidyarthi Yojana.

He thanked student Sushmita and said that when he was young, sex discrimination in the society would upset him but he could not do anything at that time. In 1990, when he was elected as MLA for the first time, he arranged for wedding of girls from poor families. After becoming MP, this continued on a larger scale. When he became Chief Minister, he prepared the draft of Ladli Laxmi Yojana and implemented it. The makers of the virtual reality lab are Nikhil Bhatnagar, Lalit Burman and Mayank Srivastava of Jabalpur.

They started a startup called Spark VR Technology and have created the Spark VR app. From this lab, children will learn to come out the world of books and study various subjects virtually. MP Rakesh Singh, Rajya Sabha MP Sumitra Valmiki, Vice-President of Madhya Pradesh Jan Abhiyan Parishad Dr Jitendra Jamdar, MLA Nandini Maravi, MLA Ajay Vishnoi etc were present on this occasion.

