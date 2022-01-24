Bhopal: CM inaugurates ROB in Subhash Nagar

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose was a true son of Mother India who sacrificed everything to free her from the shackles of subjugation, said Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan while inaugurating the newly built ROB in Subhash Nagar on Subhash Jayanti here on Sunday.

Chouhan said Netaji was a wonderful leader. Work is being done to build memorials of many revolutionaries in Madhya Pradesh.

He said, Subhash Ward and museum in Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Central Jail in Jabalpur have been opened to people. This will inspire citizens to work for country.

The CM asked residentsí welfare society to make Narela a role model of cleanliness.

He gave information about state governmentís efforts to construct roads, culverts, operation of Deen Dayal Rasoi, arrangement of Rain Baseras, Annapurna Yojana, ration distribution, welfare of street vendors, organisation of employment fairs, Ayushman Bharat Yojana, CM Rise Schools etc.

The PWD minister Gopal Bhargava said a lot of people's time was wasted in absence of an overbridge in Narela area. Now, they will get rid of the trouble.

He added that about 1.25 lakh kilometres of roads were built in rural areas in the state. Infrastructure is also being strengthened in urban areas. The development works did not stop even during the difficult corona period. He said 105 ROBs are being built in the state. With the help of ADB, 260 big bridges are being built. In Omkareshwar, work is on to install statue of Adi Shankaracharya and develop the area.

Medical Education Minister Vishvas Sarang said construction of the flyover will provide convenience to residents of area.

Published on: Monday, January 24, 2022, 12:14 AM IST