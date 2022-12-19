Bhopal: CM felicitates urban bodies for revenue collection, cleanliness

Bhopal Mayor Malti Rai, BMC chairman Kisan Suryavanshi, BMC Commissioner KVS Chaudhary and others receive award from Chief minister SHivraj Singh Chouhan for remarkable work in sanitation on Monday. | FP

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday felicitated urban civic bodies for cleanliness and achieving target in revenue collection.

In a training-cum-felicitation programme at Motilal Nehru Stadium, Lal Parade Ground here on Monday, the chief minister presented certificates and citations to officials of the winning urban civic bodies.

In the category of population of more than one lakh, Narmadapuram received a cash reward of Rs 30 lakh, Mandsaur stood second and received prize amount of Rs 20 lakh, while Rs 15 lakh was given to Vidisha for remarkable revenue collections.

In a category of less than one lakh population, the urban body of Raghogarh has been given Rs 30 lakh, Shajapur Rs 20 lakh and Maihar Rs 15 lakh.

Similarly, Rs 15.50 lakh was given to Mahugaon, Rs 10 lakh to Rau and Rs 5 lakh each to Dhamnod, Shamgarh and Manasa, urban bodies in the category of more than 25,000 population.

Rs 15.50 lakh was given to Uchera, Rs 10 lakh to Barkuhi and Rs 5 lakh each to Virsinghpur, Khajuraho and Badamalhara, urban bodies in the category of less than 25,000 population.

The chief minister also felicitated the urban bodies which have won national awards for cleanliness. The citations were presented to representatives and officials of municipal bodies of Indore, Bhopal, Ujjain, Chhindwara, Mungawali, Khurai, Khajuraho, Mhow Cantt, Obaidullaganj, Phupkalan, Petlawad, Barauni, Bhind, Bina, Malajkhand, Lavkush Nagar, Budhni and Tendukheda.