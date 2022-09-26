Bhopal: CM directs removal of Jhabua DSO, orders probe against him

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan directed to remove district supply officer (DSO) of Jhabua SK Tyagi from the district and ordered probe into negligence in government work on Sunday.

He was addressing a public meeting of BJP in Jhabua. He read the complaint in connection with the irregularity in distribution of grains from a ration shop. He said that his cleanliness campaign is continuing and anyone who commits irregularity will not be spared by him.

Notably, some days back, he had suspended Jhabua’s Superintendent of Police (SP) Arvind Tiwari and ordered shifting of collector Somesh Mishra.

Arvind Tiwari was removed for speaking with tribal students in a rude manner. Collector Somesh Mishra faced the axe of action later. A few days back, the CM had ordered suspension of the district supply officer (DSO) in Dindori from the dais itself.

