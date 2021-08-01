Bhopal: CM congratulates Sindhu on winning bronze in Olympics

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has congratulated ace badminton player PV Sindhu for winning bronze medal in women's badminton in Tokyo Olympics. Chief Minister also congratulated the hockey team for their achievement.

Expressing happiness, the CM said that PV Sindhu has not only won medal but also honoured India by her wonderful performance. She has won brilliantly while playing against the Chinese player. Many junior players will be inspired by this victory.

“What a remarkable performance! @Pvsindhu makes us proud once again! Heartiest congratulations on winning the Bronze medal in Badminton at Tokyo. My best wishes for all the future games. You have inspired a lot of budding badminton players today,” Chouhan said in a tweet.

He has also congratulated all sports lovers on winning this medal by tweeting in this regard.

The CM has extended his heartfelt congratulations to the Indian men's hockey team for defeating Britain in Tokyo Olympics.

He said that hockey players of India have performed remarkably in the quarterfinal match. This victory is amazing. India has got such a victory after 41 years, when we have reached the semi final match. The CM has extended best wishes to the Indian Hockey team for the next match.