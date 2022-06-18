Bhopal: CM congratulates MP cricket team on reaching Ranji Trophy final

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has congratulated the cricket team of Madhya Pradesh on reaching the final of Ranji Trophy tournament 2022, as per an official release.

This is the second time in history that Madhya Pradesh team has reached the final match of Ranji Trophy cricket tournament. Earlier, the team of Madhya Pradesh had reached final in 1998-99.

Chouhan said, “Brilliant performance of all players and team’s victory must continue. In the final match also, Madhya Pradesh’s team should raise the pride of state by winning everyone’s heart with their performance.”

CM also congratulated the batsman of team Himanshu Mantri on being selected as the man of the match.

The MP team defeated West Bengal by giving a brilliant performance in the semi-final. The team beat the opponents by 174 runs in the match played in Bengaluru.

CM extends best wishes to PM’s mother

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has congratulated and extended best wishes to mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Heeraben Modi, on her 100th birthday. Chief Minister Chouhan said, “Smt Modi gave Prime Minister Modi the values ??of nation building. May God bless her with good health and long life.”

Read Also Bhopal: Students apprised of skill development programme under NEP