Bhopal: CM Chouhan takes part in President’s oath taking ceremony, says it’s historic day

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan took part in the oath taking ceremony of the President of India of Droupadi Murmu, in New Delhi on Monday.

President Droupadi Murmu's journey from a ward corporator to the highest post in the country will be an inspiration for the society, the CM was quoted as saying in an official statement released here.

"Your journey from a ward corporator to the highest post of President will inspire society and your vast experience will give it a new direction," Chouhan tweeted in Hindi as he congratulated her for becoming the first tribal woman president of the country.

Talking to media persons on the occasion Chouhan said it was a historic day for the country.

“A girl belonging to a poor tribal family, born in independent India is the President of India today. When she was taking the oath, our hearts were filled with excitement amidst tears of joy”, he added.

CM said President Droupadi Murmu, in her address, said a very good thing that one must continue to work for others’ welfare without bothering about one’s interest or loss. “This shows her simple personality and high thoughts. I consider it my good fortune that she is now the President of our country,” he added.

