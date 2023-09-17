Bhopal: CM Chouhan Inaugurates 'Mukhyamantri Ladli Behna Awas Yojana' |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday inaugurated 'Mukhyamantri Ladli Behna Awas Yojana' at Kushabhau Thakre Convention Centre (Minto Hall) in Bhopal.

Under the scheme, the families who were left out of getting the benefit of housing facilities in various housing schemes will get their houses under it. Applications will be filled from September 17 to October 5 for the scheme.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Chouhan said, "After food and clothes, the biggest need is a house. It may not be a big bungalow, but there should be a house in which one can live with his family and call it his own house. Therefore, we have created Mukhyamantri Ladli Awas Yojana, so that those who do not have a house and are not eligible in any housing scheme can also get the benefit of a pucca house."

Ladli Behna Awas Yojana

Under the scheme, such families will get benefits whose applications under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Rural on the Awas Plus app portal and MIS portal of the Government of India have been automatically rejected. It will also benefit those families who are not included in the list of Social, Economic and Caste Census 2011 and Awas Plus and who have not received the benefit of any housing scheme of the Center or the State, he added.

"The scheme will include those families who do not have houses with pucca roof or live in kutcha houses with less than two rooms, do not own a motorised four-wheeler or whose family members do not have any member in government service, monthly income should be Rs 12,000 or less. Also, no member of the family should be an income tax payer and have 2.5 acres or less of irrigated land or less than 5 acres of non-irrigated agricultural land," the chief minister added.

Applications free of cost

CM Chouhan further said that it was his dream that none of any family should live in a dilapidated hut. Even if it is small, but a pucca house should be built for them.

Applications for this scheme will be filled free of cost and if anyone demands money or makes any mistake, he will not be spared. In the first year, around three to four lakh houses will be built in the first year and similarly it will be built in coming years, he added.

