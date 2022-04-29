Bhopal: CM Chouhan flags off 2052 Sanjeevani ambulances, launches App

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan flagged off Sanjeevani 108 Ambulance for different districts on Friday at a programme organised at Lal Parade Ground Bhopal. As many 2052 ambulances for districts were flagged off virtually.

Chief minister also launched the "MP 108 Sanjeevani" App with a single click. Chouhan said that Sanjeevani clinics will be started for every 25,000 population in the state.

“Sanjeevani 108 Ambulance is fulfilling its name Sanjeevani by saving lives of people. The life of the sick, injured or accidental can be saved if they are able to get timely treatment in hospital,” said the CM. He was addressing a programme during the inauguration of 108 Sanjeevani Ambulance and Janani Express in Integrated Referral Transport System for expansion of emergency ambulance services at Lal Parade Ground Bhopal.

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan flags off 108 Sanjeevani Ambulances at Lal Parade Ground on Friday. | FP

Speaking about the upgradation the health services underwent in the state in recent months, the CM also said CT scan machines have started functioning in 38 district hospitals of the state, while free dialysis is being done through 196 machines in MP. Digital X-ray arrangements have been made in district hospitals and civil hospitals and by the coming year, the facility of digital X-ray will also be made available at the primary health center level, said Chouhan.

ICU wards have started in all district hospitals. Children's wards have also been made in each district hospital, said CM, adding that the budget of the health department has been increased by 29 per cent this year. Recently 374 doctors have been appointed, he added.

CM said that health camps were organised in 313 development blocks of the state. After the summer season, two-day health camps will be conducted in all the districts. Free treatment will also be arranged for the patients.

