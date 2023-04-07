Bhopal: CM Chouhan called on by Gram Rojgar Sahayaks

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that necessary steps will be taken in the of Gram Rojgar Sahayaks interest after examining their work problems. A decision will be taken to increase the honorarium they are getting, so that their life can run smoothly.

Chief Minister Chouhan was addressing the Gram Rojgar Sahayaks (GRS) who reached the capital from Narsinghpur district on Sankalp Yatra today in the hall of Samatva Bhavan. Rojgar Sahayaks working in various Gram Panchayats told that they have not only walked politely in line to meet the Chief Minister Chouhan, but also advertised important information about the public welfare schemes being run in the state. They also took formal leave for this. The aim of the Rojgar Sahayaks is to convey the useful public welfare schemes implemented on the initiative of Chief Minister Chouhan and other welfare programmes of the state government to the general public.

Chief Minister Chouhan said that when it came to his notice that Rojgar Sahayaks from Narsinghpur district were reaching Bhopal while undertaking a padyatra, he happily fixed a time for meeting and discussion. The Chief Minister also said that he liked the polite way adopted by the Rojgar Sahayaks to solve their problems. It is a wonderful approach. It is also inspiring for others who are just putting forth their demands. Chief Minister Chouhan also discussed other topics with Rojgar Sahayaks.