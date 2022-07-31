Bhopal: CM attends Ujjwal Bharat Ujjwal Bhavishya– Power @ 2047 programme addressed by PM

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan virtually attended Ujjwal Bharat Ujjwal Bhavishya– Power @ 2047 programme, from Mantralaya to listen to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as per officials.

Chief secretary Iqbal Singh Bains and principal secretary Energy Sanjay Dubey were present during the programme.

In his address through a video conference in the valedictory programme the Prime Minister said, “Strength of the energy sector is important for ease of doing business as well as ease of living. The projects launched today will strengthen India’s renewable energy goals, commitment and aspirations for its green mobility.”

He said, “In the last 8 years, about 170000 MW power generation capacity has been added in the country.”

The PM also interacted with the beneficiaries of different states of the country.

PM also dedicated to public and laid the foundation stone of various green energy projects of NTPC worth more than Rs 5200 crores and launched the National Solar Rooftop Portal.

The PM inaugurated projects in Telangana and Kerala and laid the foundation of solar project in Rajasthan and Hydrogen projects in Leh and Gujarat.

It is worth mentioning that in the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, Ujjwal Bharat Ujjwal Bhavishya – Power @ 2047 programme was organized in the country from July 25 to 30. Various districts are associated with the programme.

Its objective is to showcase the transformation that has taken place in the power sector in the country in the last 8 years.