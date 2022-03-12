Bhopal: CM asks tribal youths to buy vehicles to distribute food grain in villages

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan told tribal youths to purchase vehicles to distribute food grain in villages, as per officials.

“The government will give margin money to buy a vehicle, will help get loans from banks, and will give money every month. You will also distribute ration, you will also pay the bank installment and remaining money will be used by you,” Chouhan said while inaugurating development works in Karahal in Sheopur district on Saturday.

He further said, “Rs 6,000 is transferred in three installments every year, Rs 4,000 is transferred from Chief Minister Kisan Kalyan Yojana. We are working to give Rs 10,000 every year to the poor and small farmers so that their socio-economic condition improves.”

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan along with Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and public representatives launched Sahariya Special Project under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana in Karahal. Under this 19,166 beneficiaries will get houses worth Rs 260 crore.

CM inaugurated works including like District Rehabilitation Centre in Sheopur at a cost of Rs 292.99 lakh, inauguration of boys hostel in Sheopur, inauguration of the strengthening work of High School Virpur, Nal Jal Yojana in Piprani, forest guard building in Sironi, Dhamini in Vijaypur block, Kheri and Goras in Karahal and inauguration of police station building in Sesaipura.

Food grains will be supplied to 25,933 Sahariya families in 74 villages under Mukhyamantri Ration Aapke Dwar Yojana in Karahal development block. Under the Chief Minister's Ration Aapke Dwar Yojana, a total of 1,09,687 families will benefit in Sheopur district.

Aahar-Anudhan Yojana has been executed to prevent malnutrition, under which Rs 4,05,22,000 have been paid at the rate of Rs 1,000 per month to a total of 40,522 Sahariya women chiefs in Sheopur district.

As many as 20,122 nutrition wadis have been set up in the district. Under Ladli Laxmi Yojana, 38,732 girls have benefited due to which the child sex ratio has improved to 974 girls per 1000 boys.

The total number of clusters in the district is 5,079 under State Rural Livelihood Mission that have 56,074 members whose total savings amount is Rs 1152 lakh. Cultivation of guava by 2,820 beneficiaries under one district product has started. A target has been set to add 10,000 beneficiaries in the coming year.

There is a plan to sell guava pulp, juice by packaging and bottling. There are 1,620 beneficiaries involved in mango cultivation and 101 beneficiaries in banana cultivation in the district.

Under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Rural, the total approved houses are 22, 114, in which the work of 21,216 houses has been completed. As many as 57, 669 beneficiaries who were left out in the Socio Economic Census were registered in Awas Plus App. In this, 19,166 Sahariya families have been included. The target is to provide housing to all eligible families by 2024.

Through the collection of minor forest produce, 6, 112 women members collect herbs from the forest - Ashwagandha, Amla, Beed, Adusa, Honey, Dan Tulsi, Pawar etc and sell them in markets. There are 65 beneficiaries who rear Kadaknath.

Livelihood Mission Prasadam is being operated by Jeevan Jyothi CLF. The women members earn Rs 250 to Rs 300 per day.

Published on: Saturday, March 12, 2022, 11:47 PM IST