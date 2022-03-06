Bhopal: CM announces 31% DA, at par with Centre

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced that 31% dearness allowance (DA) will be given to the employees of state government from April 1 that will now be equivalent to that of the Centre. CM Chouhan announced this in Vidisha on his birthday on Saturday.

Chouhan said in a program in Vidisha that due to low revenue and deteriorating economic condition due to Corona, dearness allowance could not be raised.

It is worth noting that the last time, in 2021, on the occasion of Diwali, the government had increased the dearness allowance for government employees from 12% to 20%. At present, 20% dearness allowance is being given to government employees. Now, the government has decided to increase the rate of dearness allowance for government employees from 20% to 31%.

He also said that government was making plans for the better future of state's Laxmis. “We have decided that now in addition to the earlier benefits under Ladli Laxmi Yojana, an amount of Rs 25,000 will be given separately on their admission in the college,” announced CM.

Madhya Pradesh Officer Employees Federation has expressed gratitude to the CM for raising DA by 11%. On behalf of the federation, state president Jitendra Singh has expressed gratitude in a video message.

Published on: Sunday, March 06, 2022, 12:16 AM IST