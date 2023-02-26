Bhopal: CM alights from chopper holding 'gaiti' on shoulder in Jhabua

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan alights from chopper holding gaiti on shoulder in Jhabua on Sunday | FP

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Chouhan was seen in a different avatar when he reached Jhabua district to participate in the closing ceremony of ‘Halma’ Utsav on Sunday. Taking people by a pleasant surprise, Chouhan stepped down from the helicopter holding a garden pick axe (Gaiti) on his shoulder.

Using the farming tool, Chouhan also offered ‘Shram Daan’ by digging a trench for water conservation at Hathipav hill in Jhabua district. Chouhan also planted a Peepal sapling.

Addressing the people, the chief minister said that ‘Halma’ tradition of Jhabua and Alirajpur districts is unique and world can learn a lot from the tribal tradition as it gives a message of community coming together to resolve any issue , be it of a person in need, a community as a whole or any matter related to environment conservation.The tribals extended their Halma tradition by coming together to conserve water, soil and environment. By following the Halma tradition we can even save the world from global warming. World should learn from this tribal tradition, said the chief minister.

Chouhan also offered ‘Shram Daan’ by digging a trench for water conservation at Hathipav hill in Jhabua district. Chouhan also planted a Peepal sapling. |

He was attending the Halma Utsav and Vikas Yatra concluding programme at Hathipav Hill of Jhabua.

“Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that if the world has to be saved from global warming then it cannot be done alone by the government. If the government and society stand side by side then a message to save the world can be given through the medium of ‘Halma’,” said Chouhan.

The ‘Halma’ tradition teaches us that by working hard and bringing together government resources and the sentiments of the public, the target could be achieved much easier and faster, he added.

Chief minister also thanked the Shivganga family for reviving the Halma tradition.

The chief minister also used the occasion to inform the tribals about the PESA Act, Ladli Behna Scheme of the government.

Member of Parliament Guman Singh Damor and others were present on the occasion.