Bhopal: CM, 207 MLAs Take Oath On 1st Day

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The newly elected MLAs took oath of office in Madhya Pradesh Assembly on Monday. Protem Speaker Gopal Bhargava administered the oath of office to them. Out of 230 MLAs, 207 took oath on Monday. Remaining will take oath on Tuesday.

Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav was the first person to take the oath. After him, Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar, Deputy Chief Ministers Rajendra Shukla and Jagdish Dewda took pledge. After them, Budhni MLA and ex-CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan took oath. After Chouhan, Narendra Singh Tomar, Kailash Vijayvargiya, Ajay Singh, Jayant Malaiya too took oath. Prahlad Singh Patel took the oath after Bisahulal Singh. Congress MLA from Bhopal North Atif Aqueel reached Assembly in open jeep of his father and former MLA Arif Aqueel.

MLAs take oath in Sanskrit

MLAs Dharmendra Singh Lodhi (Jabera), Rithi Pathak (Sidhi), Pradeep Patel (Mhouganj), Abhilash Pandey (Jabalpur North), Omprakash Dhurve (Shahpura), Gaurav Singh Pardhi (Katangi) and Narendra Patel (Udaipura) took the oath in Sanskrit. Abhilash Pandey reached Assembly by carrying the replica of Ram Mandir.

Sarla Rawat, Babu Jandel stammer BJP MLA from Sabalgarh Sarla Rawat and MLA Babu Jandel stammered while taking the oath. Later, they read the oath with the help of security personnel.

Bhuria in traditional attire

Congress party s tribal MLA Dr Vikrant Bhuria reached Madhya Pradesh Assembly in the traditional attire to take oath. He wore tribal turban, white dhoti, white kurta and black jacket with thread work on it.

He flaunted silver kada on right wrist. In box Nath skips Former Chief Minister and Chhindwara MLA Kamal Nath skipped Assembly session. He is learnt to have given application to Protem Speaker Gopal Bharagava, seeking permission to remain absent during Assembly session, citing personal reasons. He will take oath later. BJP MLA from Jabalpur West Rakesh Singh also absent.

Main Opposition party

When Assembly started functioning, Protem Speaker Gopal Bhargava declared Congress as the main Opposition party on the basis of its strength in the house. He also declared Umang Singhar as the Leader of Opposition. Later, CM Dr Mohan Yadav congratulated Singhar and expected his support in the development works. Singhar said Opposition would play the role of public voice.

4th seat Former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan sat on seat number four in Assembly. First number seat is of Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav followed by Deputy Chief Ministers Jagdish Dewda and Rajendra Shukla.