Bhopal: Clicking pics near railway tracks proves fatal for youth

Clicking pictures near railway tracks turned tragic for an 18-year-old college student who was run over by a train here on Saturday evening.

The deceased Ahasan Khan was a resident of Uttar Pradesh and had come to the city to pursue B.Pharma from Rajeev Gandhi College. Ahasan, the only son of his parents, was residing with his maternal uncle who is a doctor at Janki hospital at Shahpura.

Ahasan and his friend Prakash had gone to railway tracks near Pallawi Nagar in Shahpura on Saturday around 5 pm to take photographs. While clicking pictures, the two youths crossed to the other side of the tracks.

After taking photographs, while Prakash returned, Ahasan who was walking behind him was still on the other side of the tracks. Around 6 pm Ahasan was last seen nearing the tracks to cross when the train approached, said investigating officer Rinku Jatav.

After the train had passed, Prakash looked for Ahasan but he was nowhere to be found. Prakash then alerted railway staff and they then launched a search for Ahasan. Soon they spotted his mutilated body 50 meters away from the spot.

Jatav said the train was heading towards Bhopal railway station. Prakash did not see the train hitting his friend as he was busy checking something on his mobile phone, while Ahasan was crossing the tracks. Ahasan probably did not see the train approaching or failed to gauge its distance, said Jatav.