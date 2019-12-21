Bhopal: Clear your stand on NRC and CAA, Shahar Qazi asks CM Kamal Nath

BHOPAL: Shahar Qazi of Bhopal has asked Chief Minister Kamal Nath to make his stand clear on National Register of Citizens (NRC) and Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) after series of protests that occurred in the state capital.

Shahar Qazi of Bhopal, Syed Mushtaq Ali Nadvi said that he has written a letter to CM Kamal Nath asking him to make his views clear on NRC and CAA, as done by other states. He should make his stand clear to end confusion and misunderstanding among Muslims and other secular people.

Chief Ministers of most of the Congress ruling states including Punjab, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan have categorically announced that they will not implement NRC in their states while Kamal Nath has preferred to stay silent on it.

Earlier, in Delhi, replying to a question, CM Nath had only said that stand of Congress is his stand. Later, Bhupesh Baghel of Chhattisgarh, Captain Amrinder Singh of Punjab and Ashok Gehlot of Rajasthan had given statements that they will not allow NRC in their states.

Shahar Qazi has also appealed to all, especially the youth, to maintain peace and not to indulge in any act that could malign the image of community or disrupt peace in the state. He said that he was in constant touch with various secular organizations and Islamic bodies and that his efforts are that this law that is against the basic spirit of constitution is repealed.