Bhopal: Cleanliness survey teams to take residents’ feedback from tomorrow

BHOPAL: The teams of central government will visit the state capital for feedback on cleanliness after Saturday.

Two separate teams of the ministry of housing and urban affairs will undertake cleanliness survey for 2020 from January 3 to January 31.

One team will carry out a survey for 1,000 marks and other team will carry out a survey for 4,300 marks.

The total evaluation will be for 6,000 marks, 700 marks are to be given based on quarterly results.

Feedback of the residents is a vital component for the survey. The survey team will visit all the wards in Bhopal to take feedback from residents.

The corproators have been assigned the responsibility to promote sanitation in their wards and spread awareness about the survey.

Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials will also speak with the locals through seminars and public dialogues in this regard.

The cleanliness survey teams will pay surprise visit to the cities participating in the cleanliness survey.

The swacch sarvekshan 2020 has to be conducted in three quarters and results of first two quarters are already out.

Bhopal stood second and fifth in first two quarters, the results are awaited for feedback of third quarter spanning October to December. The result for the quarter will also hold importance in the survey.

The survey is to be conducted in two categories of the cities, based on their population.

The major components to be examined by the teams are ODF plus, water plus, ODF double plus, garbage free city among others.

‘All set for survey’

BMC additional commissioner Rajesh Rathod said the state capital is all set for the survey. We are organising various activities to promote sanitation, he added. We are approaching the residents and asking them if they have any sanitation related issues around, he said. He further said that the public representatives, school children, social workers, working women and every section of society is a part of sanitation in Bhopal now.