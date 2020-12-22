Bhopal: Classes online, exams pen & paper; not fair, say students

BHOPAL: Students in the city taking the class 10 and 12 CBSE examinations 2020-21 are stressed. They say that they have not attended a single in-person class in this academic session. They have lost writing speed, since they have been attending online classes for nine months.

The CBSE has made it clear that it will conduct conventional pen-and-paper examination. The body is all set to announce the dates of the examination soon.

Khushi Verma, a student of class 10, told Free Press that she was not feeling confident as she has lost writing practice. “I have been attending classes on phone and answering questions by pressing buttons. I have not used my pen for many months,” she says. Network issues also made grasping things difficult. According to Khushi it is ‘wrong’ to ask students to take written examinations when they were taught online. They should have taken online examination, she says.

Khushi says that according to their teachers their syllabus has been completed but she and most of her classmates do not agree. She says that though the schools have reopened her parents are not allowing her to attend classes.

Riya Jain, who has to take class 12 examinations, says she that all the exams they took online were MCQ (Multiple Choice Questions) and now they would have to sit in the examination hall and answer questions in writing for three hours. She also says that her course has not been completed. “We were called to the school recently for practical classes and our pre-board exams will begin from January 11,” she says.