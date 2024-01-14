Bhopal: Class 8 Student Crushed To Death By Truck | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A teenager crossing the road in Bilkhiriya area was crushed to death by a recklessly-driven truck on Saturday night, the police said. A case was registered against errant truck driver on Sunday. According to Bilkhiriya police, deceased Mohit Pal (15) was a resident of Raisen Road.

He was a student of Class 8 at a private school in Bhopal. On Saturday night, he left house at 10.30 pm to purchase grocery goods. As he was crossing the road, a truck rushing at a high speed ran over him, killing him on the spot. The truck driver left the vehicle behind and fled while the onlookers informed police and Paul’s kin. The police have registered a hit-and-run case against unidentified driver on Sunday. Efforts are on to trace him.

Bhopal: Youth Held For Abducting, Raping Minor Girl

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Gandhinagar police have traced a 13-year-old girl who went missing from her house on January 10. Police have arrested a youth who made her leave the house on the promise of marrying her. The youth sexually assaulted her on the pretext of marriage,police said.

TI Praveen Tripathi said the family approached police claiming that their minor daughter was abducted on the night of January 10. During investigation, police received a tip off on Sunday about a girl being spotted at Benazeer ground with a 22-year-old man. The cops rushed to the spot and held the suspect, who identified himself as Vishal Maratha.

He told the police that he had lured the girl into leaving her house on the promise of marrying her. He kept her captive for three days and established physical relations with her on the pretext of marriage. He was booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) act and was taken into custody.