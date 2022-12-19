Bhopal: Class 10 student kills self, probe on to know reason behind extreme step

Representative Pic |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 16-year-old girl who was a student of Class 10 hanged herself to death in Arera Hills locality of Bhopal on Monday. The police said that no suicide note was recovered from the spot.

Arera Hills police station inchrage RK Singh told Free Press that the girl who took the extreme step was Sangeeta Rajput, resident of Bhimnagar slum in Arera hills. The girl committed suicide at 10.30 am on Monday when her elder sister and mother had gone to a hospital while her father was at work.

When the girl’s mother and elder sister returned home at 12 noon, they discovered her hanging inside the house, after which they informed the girl’s father immediately. Following this, the kin of the girl approached the Arera Hills police station.

The police rushed to the spot and began investigation. The matter is being probed to unearth the reason behind the suicide, Singh said.