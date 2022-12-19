e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Class 10 student kills self, probe on to know reason behind extreme step

Bhopal: Class 10 student kills self, probe on to know reason behind extreme step

The girl committed suicide at 10.30 am on Monday when her elder sister and mother had gone to a hospital while her father was at work.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, December 19, 2022, 10:08 PM IST
article-image
Representative Pic |
Follow us on

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 16-year-old girl who was a student of Class 10 hanged herself to death in Arera Hills locality of Bhopal on Monday. The police said that no suicide note was recovered from the spot.

Arera Hills police station inchrage RK Singh told Free Press that the girl who took the extreme step was Sangeeta Rajput, resident of Bhimnagar slum in Arera hills. The girl committed suicide at 10.30 am on Monday when her elder sister and mother had gone to a hospital while her father was at work.

When the girl’s mother and elder sister returned home at 12 noon, they discovered her hanging inside the house, after which they informed the girl’s father immediately. Following this, the kin of the girl approached the Arera Hills police station.

The police rushed to the spot and began investigation. The matter is being probed to unearth the reason behind the suicide, Singh said.

Read Also
Telangana: IIIT Basara student dies by suicide on campus, students protest near admin block
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Along with Madrasas, Shishu Mandirs should also be probed, says Arif Masood

Bhopal: Along with Madrasas, Shishu Mandirs should also be probed, says Arif Masood

Bhopal: MLAs have stopped the practice of reading Assembly procedures, says Speaker

Bhopal: MLAs have stopped the practice of reading Assembly procedures, says Speaker

Bhopal: Biker dies after being hit by speeding car

Bhopal: Biker dies after being hit by speeding car

Bhopal: DHE quality e-content proving beneficial to students, says Mohan Yadav

Bhopal: DHE quality e-content proving beneficial to students, says Mohan Yadav

Madhya Pradesh: High Court stays MLA Jajji’s caste certificate cancellation

Madhya Pradesh: High Court stays MLA Jajji’s caste certificate cancellation