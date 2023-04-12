 Bhopal: Class 10 student falls to death from moving train
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Class 10 student falls to death from moving train

Bhopal: Class 10 student falls to death from moving train

His luggage and money were missing from the spot, SHO Arjaria said.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, April 12, 2023, 11:04 PM IST
article-image
Picture for representation

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 16-year-old boy allegedly died after falling off a moving train in Bhopal, whose body was recovered from the Chetak bridge, police said.

The boy was a native resident of Uttar Pradesh, the police added. Station house officer (SHO) of MP Nagar police station Sudhir Arjaria said that the boy who lost life in the accident has been identified as Gautam Saini (16), a native of Kushinagar in UP. He was residing in Mumbai along with his father and was a student of Class 10. On Tuesday at 7 am, the police learnt that a boy’s body was found lying under Chetak bridge.

The police took stock of the situation and rushed to the spot, from where they got in touch with Saini’s father. Saini’s father told him that he had left by Pushpak Express for Kushinagar on Monday. The police concluded thereafter that the boy might have fallen to death from moving train in Bhopal.

His luggage and money were missing from the spot, SHO Arjaria said.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: New Bhopal-Jaipur direct flight takes off tomorrow
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: 1k illegal structures razed, teakwood worth Rs 1.25 crore seized in Burhanpur

MP: 1k illegal structures razed, teakwood worth Rs 1.25 crore seized in Burhanpur

Bhopal: Two cricketers script history, become part of first ever National Women’s Team for Blind

Bhopal: Two cricketers script history, become part of first ever National Women’s Team for Blind

Bhopal: Man dies following heart attack after gym workout

Bhopal: Man dies following heart attack after gym workout

Bhopal: Class 10 student falls to death from moving train

Bhopal: Class 10 student falls to death from moving train

Bhopal: BJP leaders plunge into action douse flames of anger in party

Bhopal: BJP leaders plunge into action douse flames of anger in party