Bhopal: Class 10 student falls to death from moving train

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 16-year-old boy allegedly died after falling off a moving train in Bhopal, whose body was recovered from the Chetak bridge, police said.

The boy was a native resident of Uttar Pradesh, the police added. Station house officer (SHO) of MP Nagar police station Sudhir Arjaria said that the boy who lost life in the accident has been identified as Gautam Saini (16), a native of Kushinagar in UP. He was residing in Mumbai along with his father and was a student of Class 10. On Tuesday at 7 am, the police learnt that a boy’s body was found lying under Chetak bridge.

The police took stock of the situation and rushed to the spot, from where they got in touch with Saini’s father. Saini’s father told him that he had left by Pushpak Express for Kushinagar on Monday. The police concluded thereafter that the boy might have fallen to death from moving train in Bhopal.

His luggage and money were missing from the spot, SHO Arjaria said.