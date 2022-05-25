Bhopal civic body polls: 42 wards of city reserved for women

Lottery process for BMC ward reservation underway at Ravindra Bhawan in Bhopal on Wednesday. | FP

Bhopal(Madhya pradesh): Amid surcharged atmosphere and charges and counter charges flying thick and fast between the BJP and the Congress workers over OBC reservation the district administration in Bhopal conducted the process to decide reservation of wards on Wednesday, which saw 42 of the 85 wards being reserved for woman candidates, as per official information.

Out of the 85 wards, 23 were reserved for Other Backward Classes (OBCs) candidates out of which 12 are for woman candidates.

As many as 48 wards will witness contest among general candidates out of which 23 have been reserved for woman candidates.Twelve of the wards have been reserved for scheduled castes (SC) candidates including six for women. Two of the wards have been reserved for scheduled tribe (ST) candidates out of which one would go to woman candidates.

Political leaders share light moments during the ward reservation process at Ravindra Bhawan in Bhopal on Wednesday. | FP

The procedure of reservation was conducted at Ravindra Bhawan in presence of collector, Bhopal Avinash Lavania and BMC commissioner KVS Choudary. A heavy police force was deployed on Ravindra Bhavan premises and outside to avert any untoward incident.

On certain occasions the BJP and the Congress workers came face to face accusing each other on the issue.

State Congress spokesperson JP Dhanopia blamed the administration for not following the Supreme Court’s order on OBC reservation which the district collector denied.

