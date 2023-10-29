Bhopal: City’s Temples Close During Sutak

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Temples were closed after 4 pm in the state capital in view of the sutak period before the lunar eclipse, which will start at around 1:05 am on October 29.

Temples will be opened for devotees on Sunday morning. This time, Sharad Poornima coincided with the lunar eclipse. Meanwhile, Regional Science Centre has made elaborate arrangements for telescopic observations of the celestial symphony—partial lunar eclipse, Jupiter with Galilean Moons, and Saturn with its rings—on Saturday from 10:30 pm to 2 am.

The lunar eclipse will be maximum at around 1:44 am and will end by 2:23 am. The eclipse is expected to start receding after 1:45 am, reports said. The receding activity will continue till around 2:23 am. Subsequently, a full moon will be visible again.

