 Bhopal: City’s Temples Close During Sutak
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: City’s Temples Close During Sutak

Bhopal: City’s Temples Close During Sutak

Regional Science centre makes arrangement for telescopic observation.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, October 29, 2023, 12:56 AM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Temples were closed after 4 pm in the state capital in view of the sutak period before the lunar eclipse, which will start at around 1:05 am on October 29.

Temples will be opened for devotees on Sunday morning. This time, Sharad Poornima coincided  with the lunar eclipse. Meanwhile, Regional Science Centre has made elaborate arrangements for telescopic observations of the celestial symphony—partial lunar eclipse, Jupiter with Galilean Moons, and Saturn with its rings—on Saturday from 10:30 pm to 2 am.

The lunar eclipse will be maximum at around 1:44 am and will end by 2:23 am. The eclipse is expected to start receding after 1:45 am, reports said. The receding activity will continue till around 2:23 am. Subsequently, a full moon will be visible again.

Read Also
Vindhya: MP's 'Rainbow' Region That Turned Saffron In 2018; Cong Eyes Better Show, AAP Looks To Open...
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: 95-Year-Old Freedom Fighter To Grace Award Ceremony

Bhopal: 95-Year-Old Freedom Fighter To Grace Award Ceremony

Madhya Pradesh: Chhatarpur Marega Shatak Organised In Town

Madhya Pradesh: Chhatarpur Marega Shatak Organised In Town

Madhya Pradesh: Case Lodged For Damaging Properties Of Smart City

Madhya Pradesh: Case Lodged For Damaging Properties Of Smart City

Madhya Pradesh: Officials Visit Door-To-Door To Raise Voter Awareness

Madhya Pradesh: Officials Visit Door-To-Door To Raise Voter Awareness

Bhopal: Speaker Girish Gautam Files Papers From Deotalab

Bhopal: Speaker Girish Gautam Files Papers From Deotalab