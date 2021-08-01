Bhopal: City’s Subham Chouhan selected for Rashtriya Yuva Puraskar

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Shubham Chauhan from Bhopal is selected for the ‘Rashtriya Yuva Puraskar’ 2018-19. The Union Ministry of Sports and Youth Welfare gives these awards for exemplary work and for contributing to nation building.

One gets the award till one is 29 years of age. The awards will be presented at a function at Vigyan Bhavan, New Delhi, on the International Youth Day, on August 12.

Chauhan is a research scholar at Barkatullah University, Bhopal and has been associated with the National Social Service Scheme (NSS) and Nehru Yuva Kendra. For the past more than seven years, he has been contributing to environmental, health and voters’ awareness programmes. Besides that, he had conceptualised projects for bettering financial literacy and for promoting plantation.

He was the leader of the Madhya Pradesh contingent in the National Unity Camp organised in J&K.

The Governor and chief minister feted him for his work.

He has recently begun to promote Covid-19 appropriate behaviour among the people.