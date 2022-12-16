Bhopal: City youths express mixed feelings about 5G launch

File Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Though the youths are excited about the launch of 5G services in Bhopal, they are concerned about environment protection because the rays that 5G spectrum releases are said to be harmful for birds, animals. Many youths have questioned the 4G speed as well.

Jio on Wednesday launched 5G services in Madhya Pradesh from Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga and Shri Mahakaal Mahalok in Ujjain. Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that the 5G services would be expanded in the state soon.

The youths gave a mixed reaction to Free Press. Youths working in the corporate world were happy about the high-speed internet but others were concerned about its adverse impact on environment.

Many youths also said that instead of ramping up telecom networks like 5G, heed should be paid to the availability of existing ones, as 4G distribution is poor in many areas.

Rajarshi Narvariya, an IIT Roorkee alumni, said “5G is likely to benefit firms and business corporates. 5G network will allow them to have quick access to information. But we are yet to see how people will adapt to 5G given its current physical and financial constraints.”

Keyur Jain, a digital journalist, said, “I'm looking forward to the city's 5G network as it will be a blessing for people who work from home. The world is becoming more digital, and we need advanced technology not only in major cities but also in towns.”

A social media manager said that the launch of 5G was good but existing network providers should improve 4G services, which is not up to the promised speed. He said they should look after its environmental impact too.

Sandeep Khanda, an environmental enthusiast, said introduction of 5G in our country would have negative impact. It may look effective but will harm the environment and living organisms in the long run due to the electromagnetic radiation.

He said government granted permission for 5G without taking views of environmentalists.