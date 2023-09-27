Bhopal: City To Witness IAF Fly Past On Saturday

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The skies of the state capital were echoed with the sounds of fighter planes and helicopters. They were getting ready to take part in the upcoming fly past. The planes took off from Rajabhoj Airport and performed acrobatics over the Upper Lake. The planes touched and took off from the runway. People gathered on the rooftops of their houses to see the planes hovering in the sky and captured the thrilling scene in their smartphones and cameras.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) is going to stage an air show themed on ‘Power Beyond Boundaries’ in the city on Saturday (September 30) to mark its 91st Foundation Day. Around 65 fighter aircraft and helicopters including SU-30, Mirage 2000, Jaguar, LCA Tejas, Hawks, Suryakiran, Chinook, MI-17 V5, Chetak, ALH and transport aircraft C 130 and IL 78 will take part in the Air Show from 10 am to 12 noon. The full dress rehearsal of the show will be held on Thursday (September 28).

Air Marshal AK Bharti told media persons on Tuesday that they chose the city for the show because it is very neat and clean and also found that birds will not prove to be a menace for the aircraft.

He said that the chief guest of the event will be Governor Mangubhai Patel. The event will also be attended by CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Air Force Chief Marshal VR Choudhary and other senior military and civilian dignitaries. ‘Defence Minister Rajnath Singh won’t be attending the event due to some reasons,’ Bharti said.

Air Vice Marshal VS Choudhary said that women pilots will also participate in the flypast. Thirty fighters and helicopters have reached Bhopal so far. Of these, 25 aircraft have been parked at Rajabhoj Airport and the remaining three at the EME Centre. Fighter planes will fly from air bases in Agra, Gwalior and Ghaziabad. Some planes will also fly from Bhopal Airport and helicopters from 3 EME Centre, he said.

Bharti said that the timing of regular flights from Bhopal Airport has also been changed for the show. A model of Tejas aircraft will be gifted to Madhya Pradesh and it will be installed in Vidhan Sabha (assembly).