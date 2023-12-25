Bhopal: City Temple Committees, Traders’ Bodies To Celebrate Big

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Local temple committees and traders’ organisations will celebrate the consecration of Lord Ram’s idol in Ayodhya on January 22 in a big way. Manas Bhawan will be decorated with colourful lights and its Ram Gallery will be decked up with flowers. Executive President of Tulsi Manas Pratishthan, Raghunandan Sharma, said 125 pictures depicting Lord Rama’s life from birth to coronation would be displayed in the gallery. Visitors will be explained about Lord Rama’s life.

The programme at Ayodhya will be streamed live on a LED screen to be installed on the premises. Pandit Gopal Mehta from Khedapati Hanuman Mandir Samiti, New Market, said January 22 would begin with recitation of Sunderkand path and aarti. A big LED screen will be installed for watching the ceremony. After the ceremony, 1,100 earthen lamps will be lit, followed by fireworks. Prakash Malviya, spokesperson for Badwale Mahadev Mandir Seva Samiti, said 5,100 lamps would be lit in and around the temple. Bal Swaroop of Lord Shiva will be shown at the temple. People will be able to watch the ceremony on LED screens. Traders’ associations will install LED screens in different parts of Old City.

About 5,000 earthen lamps will be lit by 500 shopkeepers having their establishment in Subhash Chowk. Navneet Agarwal, spokesperson for Bhopal Sarafa Association, said that Sarafa Chowk will be decorated, five to fifteen lamps will be lit in every shop and quiz on Lord Rama’s life will be conducted in schools. Sellers of clothes, bangles, chemicals etc will also decorate their shops, light lamps, hold Ram Durbars and distribute prasad, he said. Dayanand Chowk Pustak Vyapari Sangh will light 11,000 lamps in the area. The temples in Jumerati, Chowk Bazar, Ghora Nakkas, Ibrahmipura and other nearby areas will organise bhajans, sunderkand, aarti and bhandara and light lamps.