Bhopal: City runs for cheetahs

Bhopal: Run for Cheetah organised under Wildlife Week on Sunday

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Manav Sangrahalaya (IGRMS) and forest department, jointly organised a marathon 'Run for Cheetah' on Sunday to spread awareness among the common citizens about the conservation and promotion of wild animals.

This marathon started from gate number 2 located on Bhadbhada Road of Van Vihar and ended at entrance number 1 of Van Vihar via IGRMS. The distance of the marathon was 6.5 kilometres, in which a good number of people including children took part in it.

The people participating in the Marathon urged that this type of awareness event should be organised several times a year in the areas around various sanctuaries in the state so that people will become aware.

The natural beauty of the museum also captivated the participants. Besides, trophies were given to 20 participants. Certificates-shirts and caps were given to all participants.