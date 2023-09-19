Bhopal: City Roads Turn Dusty As Upper Layers Come Off Due To Rain

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): City’s roads are covered with gravel and dust as rains have peeled off the bitumen layer in most areas. This has exposed tall claims of Bhopal Municipal Corporation and Public Works Department. The roadd covered with dust and gravel are posing problems for traffic users. Total networks of roads in Bhopal is 1,500 kilometres of which PWD built 60% and rest were laid by BMC.

The BMC administration said roads would be repaired within a month and BMC expected similar work from other agency. Bhopal municipal council chairman Kishan Suryavanshi said, “Within a month, BMC will repair roads, which it built. With two-day break of rain, all roads are full of dust in state capital. Most internal roads have been built by BMC.”

The main roads, which BMC constructed include VIP Road, Link Road No-1, central verge of Link Road no-2 is with BMC. PWD and BMC are main agencies for roads construction and repair.”

PWD Executive Engineering Pravin Sharma said, “PWD will start repairing very soon. It will get rid of dust and all potholes of roads. BMC and PWD share roads. PWD will maintain its own roads.”

