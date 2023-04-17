 Bhopal: City residents walk to promote sustainable living
Bhopal: City residents walk to promote sustainable living

Bhopal: City residents walk to promote sustainable living

Tree Walk’ held in forest near Kerwa Dam

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, April 17, 2023, 01:23 AM IST
article-image
FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): People from different walks of life took part in the ‘Tree Walk’ on Sunday to promote the concept of sustainable living and organic farming in the city. Participants got a chance to see and understand the cycle of deciduous forest and how everything in it revolves around the monsoon. They learned that the round shape of boulders in Bhopal is due to steroidal weathering and onion skin weathering.

They also took note how the ecology around water bodies is different from plateau areas; they have also developed an understanding on invasive species and native trees. Anant Mandi organised the walk in the forest near Kerwa Dam in the city. It was conducted by ecological gardener Fazal Rasheed. The walk began with a basic introduction by Rasheed about geology and macro eco-system of Bhopal. Around 17 participants took part in the third Tree Walk’.

